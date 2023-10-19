Pundit speaks on poker addiction

talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor spoke about his poker addiction in his Aston Villa playing days, saying he would play poker online when he got home from training as he would be “bored”.

Agbonlahor mentioned that some of this boiled down to being single at the time, having no kids and living with a couple of friends. He would finish training “quite early” around 12:30 PM, and would come home and be bored.

This is what led to Agbonlahor grabbing his laptop and playing online poker, which then became going to the casino in the evening, and he then said “before you know it, you are in Palm Beach casino playing poker with the big dogs”.

He also spoke about how it become an addiction for a lot of players at the club, but for him it was never betting on football, it was just the poker side of things.

Agbonlahor spent 13 years at Aston Villa from 2005-2018, making 391 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 86 goals, providing 60 assists and amassing 30,522 minutes for the club.

His only other two clubs were both out on loan, in 2005, when he played three games for Watford, and then eight games for Sheffield Wednesday. Agbonlahor also earned three England caps, but failed to score for the Three Lions.