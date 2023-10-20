Chelsea fan Rory Jennings disgraced by potential Christmas Eve fixture

Speaking on talkSPORT, Chelsea fan Rory Jennings made his feelings clear about the potential Christmas Eve fixture, calling it a disgrace and a mistake from the new ownership.

Jennings called the fixture for Christmas Eve a “disgrace” and “totally outrageous”, saying that the ownership of Chelsea are getting so much wrong whilst trying to “squeeze every penny” out of the club.

He also called it a “grim scenario”, asking the question how Chelsea fans would get home from the Molineux on Christmas Eve on a Sunday, calling it a nightmare for away fans. Jennings also then dug into the owners regarding them forgetting about match going fans, and taking them for granted.

Other teams in the Premier League will play on Saturday the 23rd of December, as 16 teams have fixtures scheduled against each other. Chelsea vs Wolves is the game that is being supposedly moved from Saturday to the Sunday (Christmas Eve), whilst Manchester City vs Brentford is postponed.

Chelsea also have a Boxing day fixture on the 26th of December against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, meaning if their game against Wolves is moved to Christmas Eve, Chelsea would be playing twice in three days.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League after eight games, winning three, drawing two and losing three, leaving them on 11 points.

