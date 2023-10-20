Stan Collymore has said that West Ham should sign Scott McTominay in January, stating he would “thrive” under David Moyes for the Hammers.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Collymore said there is links from Newcastle who are after a midfielder with the current Sandro Tonali situation, however he believes Kalvin Phillips makes more sense for Newcastle, while McTominay would “thrive” under Moyes.

Collymore expects West Ham to make another attempt to sign the Scotland international in January, however he is unsure if Manchester United could get a £30 million offer again as they did in the summer for McTominay.

McTominay has made six appearances in all competitions for United this campaign, totalling 206 minutes of football. However in his most recent game he was labelled the hero, as he came from the bench to score two goals in stoppage time and secure a victory against Brentford for Manchester United.