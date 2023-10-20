Good news on the horizon for Man United trio as contract extensions expected

It isn’t just the potential partial takeover of Man United that is positive for supporters of the club, as news of contract extensions for three of its important players is released.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears on course to buy 25 percent of the Old Trafford outfit from the Glazer family, in return for an investment of just over £1bn.

Part of the scope of the deal is believed to ensure that Sir Jim is given immediate control of sporting matters at the club, though that’s not expected to affect any decisions regarding certain players that have already been made.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club will hand one-year contract extensions to both Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as well as ensuring Hannibal Mejbri is looked after in that regard.

What that means in practice is that Erik ten Hag will be able to count on the services of players he trusts for the foreseeable future, and amidst what could be a rollercoaster ride as Sir Jim and his team take a forensic look at what needs to be changed on the sporting side of the business.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea make definitive move to secure highly-rated youngster’s future Chelsea lead the race to sign Arsenal target who could cost €50 million Manchester United could offer €50 million for La Liga playmaker

It isn’t clear exactly when the partial takeover will conclude owing to the apparent complexity of the deal.

Therefore, the players themselves are likely to be keen to see their own deals signed off in order that they’re able to concentrate on just getting on with their football.