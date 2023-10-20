Jude Bellingham could stop Liverpool signing one of the best talents in the world

Liverpool missed out on signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer and the Real Madrid star could now prevent them from signing one of the World’s most talented young players. 

It was reported by Bild this week, that contract renewal talks scheduled for April regarding Jamal Musiala and Bayern Munich have yet to take place and that the midfielder isn’t pleased with not being an undisputed starter at the German club.

The 20-year-old has been rotated on occasions by Thomas Tuchel this season but the Germany international is not going anywhere at present as he has a deal at the Allianz Arena until 2026.

Musiala is the future of Bayern but if things go wrong, Liverpool are one club ready to capitalise as Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the German midfielder, reports the Mirror.

Jamal Musiala in action for Bayern Munich
However, Jude Bellingham may play a role in where Musiala moves next as Real Madrid are another club monitoring his situation at Bayern and the midfielder has a good relationship with the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Their friendship stretches back to their days together in the same England youth sides and the Bayern star previously told FourFourTwo: “Jude and I got on really well immediately.

“We had loads of laughs together on the England trips. We loved playing table tennis, and watching TV shows and movies together. We were just two lads, dreaming of becoming footballers.”

There is a long way to go before Musiala’s future is decided but Bellingham is a factor that could come into play, which would be bad news for Liverpool.

