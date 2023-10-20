Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool will be without key player ‘for a while’

Andy Robertson is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

That’s according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has confirmed the Scotland international will miss several games after dislocating his shoulder while away on international duty with Scotland.

The Liverpool full-back was forced off with a dislocated shoulder against Spain during his country’s recent 2024 European Championship qualifier.

It remained unknown exactly how long the 29-year-old could be out for. However, the defender’s domestic manager has confirmed fans’ worst fears.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield, Klopp, when asked to provide an update on his number 26’s status, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, said: “A little chance we can try without but all experts say surgery will be the best for the long term and that means he’s out for a while. We don’t know exactly how long.”

With Robertson set for a spell on the sidelines, backup full-back Kostas Tsimikas is expected to be the player called on to act as the Scotsman’s replacement.

During Tsimikas’ time at Anfield, the 27-year-old, who joined from Greek side Olympiacos in 2020, has directly contributed to 12 goals in 65 games in all competitions.