Mikel Arteta provides fresh Bukayo Saka and William Saliba injury update

Mikel Arteta has given an update on his two stars ahead of their London derby clash on Saturday.

Arsenal face Chelsea in a crucial clash on Saturday evening and although the Gunners are well above in the table, it is still a massive game.

Mauricio Pochettino seems like he is finally finding his fit as Blues boss as his side comes into this game with three wins on the bounce.

But they will have to be at their best to get one over on Arsenal, especially if Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are fit for the contest.

Speaking on Friday, Arteta gave a fresh injury update on both.

“I’m sure he wants to play, yes. I don’t see any players there that don’t want to be in the starting XI.” he said after being questioned on Saka’s fitness via the Express.

When asked about the availability of Saliba, the Spaniard gave a similar answer.

“Hopefully not but obviously he has been carrying that for weeks now and we had to use that time to settle.

“We believe it was the best time to do it. It depends how he’s able to train today [whether he can play on Saturday].”