Palace line up move to sign English striker not yet in his prime

Though they’re having a reasonable 2023/24 campaign, Crystal Palace will, like their Premier League opponents, be looking to improve their squad in the January transfer window.

Some well thought out signings half way through a campaign can often be the difference for a team having a good season or a great one.

Roy Hodgson should be happy enough with the Eagles current ninth place showing.

The south Londoners are just a point and a position behind Saturday’s opponents, Newcastle United, and only five points off the top four.

If Palace can put a little run together, there’s no reason why European football should be beyond them next season.

Before then, keeping pace in the English top-flight will be the priority and, according to TeamTalk, Palace are one of a clutch of Premier League clubs that are looking to swoop for the Championship’s best player in September, Sunderland winger, Jack Clarke.

The outlet note that Clarke, who has represented England at U20 level, has already scored seven goals in 11 games and is the Championship’s joint top-scorer.

It’s therefore no wonder that Burnley, Brentford, Wolves and Bournemouth are also circling for the player’s services.

To that end, Palace may have a job on their hands to secure Clarke, however, owner Steve Parish will at least want to be in the conversation as and when Sunderland are ready to talk business.