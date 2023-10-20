Eddie Howe is building something special at Newcastle United, and so it’s no surprise to understand that one Premier League ace wants to get on board the Magpies train.

St. James’ Park was rocking when Newcastle smashed Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and that could be the sign of things to come as the squad get better and more confident up against European football’s big boys.

So far, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have been true to their word and have backed Howe to the hilt in the transfer market.

All credit must go the manager and his staff, however, for creating one of the most exciting teams to watch in the English top-flight at present.

More Stories / Latest News 26-year-old set to return to Leeds if they get promoted Arsenal urged to complete the signing of Aston Villa ace Liverpool and Chelsea contemplating making audacious moves for Kylian Mbappe in January

One problem that they arguably weren’t expecting was a lengthy ban for summer signing, Sandro Tonali, for alleged betting issues.

With it believed that the Italian will be missing from the game for at least a year, the Magpies are having to move quickly to secure a replacement.

According to TeamTalk sources, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is open to a move to the north east, given that he’s been told he’s not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

In a season which ends with the European Championship, Phillips’ England chances can only be enhanced with regular football at Newcastle, and a January switch could be on the cards after TeamTalk reported that sporting director, Dan Ashworth, has already met with the player’s representatives.