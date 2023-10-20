“Sneaky feeling” – Pundit confident EPL club will try and sign Man United star in January

Scott McTominay is likely to be on the lookout for a new club once the January transfer window opens, and despite being a player capable of fitting Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United system, a familiar club could reignite their interest.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore, who believes West Ham United will attempt to sign the Scotland international again despite seeing a £30 million offer rejected in the summer (MEN).

Even though he produced a stunning winning brace against Brentford just before the international break, McTominay, 26, has been forced to play nothing more than a bit-part role under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Consequently, unlikely to move ahead of the likes of Mason Mason, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in his manager’s pecking order, the upcoming transfer window could finally see the United academy graduate move on.

And Collymore thinks although Newcastle United could turn to McTominay to provide cover for Sandro Tonali, who is almost certain to face a lengthy ban for illegal betting, the Scotland international could become the subject of another approach from David Moyes’ Hammers.

“It seems unlikely he’ll ever become a regular at Old Trafford under Erik Ten Hag,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He would certainly be the type of player who could fit Eddie Howe’s high-work rate system [at Newcastle United], but I have a sneaky feeling David Moyes and West Ham will be back again in the New Year for him.

“McTominay would thrive under Moyes; I am sure of it – can United get a £30 million, or higher, offer again though? – We’ll have to see.”

Since being promoted to Manchester United’s senior first team in 2017, McTominay, who has up to three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 26 goals in 215 games in all competitions.