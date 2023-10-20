Pundit thinks ‘aggressive’ Newcastle-linked midfielder best suited to European giants

After admitting to betting on AC Milan’s games prior to his move to Newcastle United, midfielder Sandro Tonali is facing a lengthy ban for illegal gambling activity.

Manager Eddie Howe, who recently spoke to reporters ahead of the Magpies’ weekend game against Crystal Palace, has vowed to stand by his number eight.

“He’s had a very, very difficult couple of weeks,” Howe said, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“He’s been dealing with a lot and from what I can see, I see him for a few hours a day, he’s handling himself really well and he’s dealing with his emotions incredibly strongly, but underneath that I’m sure there’s a lot going on.”

And although the northeast giants will give the Italy international all the help he needs, it is likely the club will need to sign a replacement once the January transfer window opens, and according to recent reports, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is a candidate to move to St. James’ Park.

The Sun claim Phillips, who has failed to start a single Premier League game under Pep Guardiola this season, could switch clubs in the New Year as he looks to remain in Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of next year’s European Championship.

However, despite the linked transfer making a lot of sense, for all parties, ex-Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore thinks the former Leeds United midfielder could be better suited to the Bundesliga.

“He’s a very aggressive midfielder, who can get forward in search of a goal when he needs to,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He also has an excellent range of passing and would certainly complement a Newcastle United team. I’m not sure I see him at St. James’ Park though.

“I saw some reports recently about Bayern Munich being interested in him – it wouldn’t surprise me if Harry Kane is influencing his club’s transfer policy. I am sure Kane would love to welcome an international colleague to Bavaria, and if they can’t get Joao Palhinha out of Fulham in January now he’s signed a new contract, Phillips would be the ideal alternative. It’s definitely a move I can see materialising.”

During his first season at the Etihad, Phillips, who has five years left on his deal, has featured in just 26 matches, in all competitions. The 27-year-old has so far failed to directly contribute to a single goal.