The end is near for Jadon Sancho with Man United ace’s representatives in talks with European giants

The January transfer window can’t come soon enough for Jadon Sancho and Manchester United.

After the 23-year-old effectively called his manager, Erik ten Hag, a liar over social media for the reasons the Dutchman gave for omitting Sancho from his starting XI, his career at Old Trafford was effectively over at that point.

Despite the player’s ill-advised outburst, ten Hag is believed to have offered an olive branch and suggested an apology in front of the whole squad would see the matter closed and Sancho able to carry on with his career at the club.

To date that apology still hasn’t been forthcoming, hence why Sancho has been banished from having any contact at training with the first team, and is being forced to change away from them.

With just under two and a half months before the transfer window opens again for business, FourFourTwo have cited reports which suggest that the player’s representatives have already held talks with both Juventus and Sancho’s previous employers, Borussia Dortmund.

? Manchester United feel that January exit for Jadon Sancho is now very likely. There's still no clarity with the coaching staff and United will be open to let him leave in 2024 as tense situation remains. Only way to fix it has always been for Sancho to apologize. pic.twitter.com/CGUoFOpBrq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2023

Transfer guru and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has also suggested that a January move now seems the most likely option for the player.

It will be a sad end to a Manchester United career that promised much but delivered little, and Sancho will surely hope that he can recover the form elsewhere which saw the Red Devils register their interest in the first place.