Unai Emery set to work his magic again as Aston Villa target Real Madrid ace

Aston Villa appear to be a team that are really going places under Unai Emery, and the Spaniard is clearly keen to keep his side competitive in both the Premier League and Europa Conference League.

Along with Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, Emery’s close links with the Spanish top-flight mean that La Liga is a fertile hunting ground for the club in terms of transfers.

It’s with that in mind that the Midlands-based outfit are preparing to try to tempt Real Madrid ace, Brahim Diaz, to Villa Park.

According to Fichajes (h/t Football Espana), the 24-year-old, who only rejoined Los Blancos last summer after three years in Milan, has played just one full game out of 11 so far in 2023/24.

For a player of his evident abilities, to be sidelined so quickly after coming back to the Spanish capital is bound to leave a sour taste in the mouth.

It isn’t clear at this stage if a summer move for Diaz is more in Villa’s mind, however, if they’re still battling on all fronts in January, a loan move with option to buy surely wouldn’t be out of the question.

The player would be virtually guaranteed some significant playing time, and Emery will understand that he has someone who can shake things up a bit squad wise.

On the face of it, a switch looks like a ‘win’ for all parties.