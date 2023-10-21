Exclusive: January is crucial for Jadon Sancho’s Man United career says Fabrizio Romano

The Jadon Sancho saga at Manchester United rumbles on with seemingly no resolution to the current impasse.

Still believed to be training away from the first-team squad at United’s Carrington training ground, the situation between player, manager and club needs to be resolved for the good of all concerned.

From Sancho’s point of view, he is missing out on the opportunity of keeping his fitness up to the levels required, and that could harm him whether or not his future remains at Old Trafford.

As and when he can play again, it will arguably take a mini pre-season type scenario to get him fit and firing, so he could be weeks away from donning the red shirt again even if he started that regime now.

Unfortunately, he still doesn’t appear to be in the mood to apologise to Erik ten Hag, which looks to be the only way for him to get back into his manager’s good books.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, believes that Sancho could be on his way in January.

‘The feeling internally is that a January exit is very likely,’ he wrote.

‘Sancho is currently not apologising to Erik ten Hag, the coaching staff and the squad, and that would be the only way to save his career at Old Trafford. Otherwise, he will leave in January.’

There are two sides to every story of course, and perhaps we’ll never know the true extent of who is right and who is wrong in this particular situation.

One thing is abundantly clear, however. Sancho has really dug his heels in over the entire matter, and feels strongly enough to jeopardise his career at the Theatre of Dreams.