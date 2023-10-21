Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window but the move never materialised.

A report from 90 Min claims that Liverpool have now taken a step back from the transfer race and Newcastle could look to make a move for the 22-year-old in January. The Magpies could lose summer signing Sandro Tonali for a considerable period of time if he is banned for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal. Kone could prove to be a quality replacement for the 23-year-old Italian international.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has proven his quality in the Bundesliga and he is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League as well. The 22-year-old will add technical ability and defensive cover to the Newcastle midfield. He could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park.

The midfielder recently extended his contract with the German club until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a reasonable fee for him. Gladbach value the Frenchman highly, and they are likely to demand the premium for him.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done. Kone will be looking to take the next step in his career and moving to the Premier League would be an exciting option for him. In addition to that, he will be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League if he moves to Newcastle.