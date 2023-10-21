Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool were ‘lucky’ after escaping a red card in the derby

The TNT presenter claimed that Ibrahima Konate was lucky not to be shown a second yellow card during the Merseyside derby today.

Liverpool now sit at the top of the table after collecting three points against their rivals at Anfield, winning the game 2-0.

Everton were reduced to ten men in the first half when Ashley Young was shown a second yellow card for a clumsy foul on Luis Diaz.

But when faced with a very similar situation in the second half, the referee chose not to show Konate a second yellow after a cynical foul.

Immediately after the incident, Jurgen Klopp substituted the French defender.

‘I thought they were the better team but I still think they’ve been lucky in terms of decisions with Konate,’ Ferdinand said on TNT after the game, via the Daily Mail.

‘He escaped getting a second yellow card and I thought they were very fortunate in that sense.

‘I don’t think Liverpool played particularly well today, I wouldn’t say [Jordan] Pickford had a lot of saves to make.

‘This wasn’t a performance from Liverpool where you go “wow this looks like a team firing on all cylinders”.’