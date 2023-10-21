Video: Everton fans fume at dodgy decision as Konate escapes sending off in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby earlier today but the victory did not come without controversy.

Ibrahima Konate received an early yellow card in the second half. And shortly thereafter, he was involved in a foul on Everton’s Beto during a counter-attack near the halfway line, which could have easily been a second yellow card.

Players from Everton swarmed the referee, demanding a second yellow card, while their manager, Sean Dyche, passionately appealed from the technical area. Nevertheless, the referee decided against sending Konate off and allowed him to remain on the field.

To avoid any further risks, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp swiftly substituted Konate, bringing on Joel Matip in his place.

Liverpool went on to break the deadlock minutes later after Everton conceded a penalty. Salah slotted home from the spot and then scored again in the dying minutes of the game from a deadly counter attack led by Darwin Nunez.

Watch Konate escape the second yellow below: