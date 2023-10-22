24-year-old Chelsea defender set for January exit

Trevoh Chalobah is set to leave Chelsea in January.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims Mauricio Pochettino is determined to offload the defender once the mid-season transfer window opens.

Chalobah, 24, came close to leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer but despite a late approach from Bayern Munich, Chelsea failed to reach an agreement which left the 24-year-old in London and facing an uncertain future.

That looks set to change in the coming weeks though. The Bavarians are expected to return with another offer for Chelsea’s number 14 with manager Thomas Tuchel keen to be reunited with one of his former players.

However much the Blues can get for Chalobah, who is valued at around £18 million (TM), will represent 100 per cent profit due to his homegrown and academy graduate status.

Since being promoted to the Londoners’ senior first-team in 2021, Chalobah, who has up to six years left on his deal, has directly contributed to five goals in 63 games in all competitions.