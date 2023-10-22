€50m Chelsea & Real Madrid transfer target given green light to leave current club

Chelsea, Real Madrid and other clubs could be in luck as it seems that Alphonso Davies is likely to be offloaded by Bayern Munich.

It seems the Canada international has no intention of signing a new contract at Bayern, so they’re now willing to let him go for around €50million, with Real Madrid seemingly showing the strongest interest at the moment, according to Todo Fichajes.

Los Blancos have often used midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a makeshift left-back, but Davies is one of the finest players in Europe in that position, so could be a better long-term option.

Chelsea have also recently been mentioned as potential suitors for Davies by 90min, so it will be interesting to see if they are also placed on alert by this latest development.

The 22-year-old could be a good fit at Stamford Bridge, forming part of this exciting project being built around elite young players, and perhaps offering an upgrade on the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

Bayern fans may be disappointed by this development as Davies has been a key player for them down the years, but it seems he’s now preparing for a new challenge.

