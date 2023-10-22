Arsenal have reportedly been scouting Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, having sent their scouts to watch him in yesterday’s big game against Besiktas.

The highly-rated 23-year-old has impressed in his time in Turkey, and it could be that he’ll soon earn himself a move to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

Arsenal have a problem at right-back due to the lengthy injury suffered by Jurrien Timber earlier this season, so Boey could be an ideal option, with Fotospor (via Sport Witness) claiming the north London giants have been monitoring him.

Boey could be ideal to give Arsenal more cover on that right-hand side, and one imagines other top clubs will also surely be considering him as a target in the not-too-distant future.

Arsenal had a busy summer bringing in big names like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, so it remains to be seen how much further spending they can afford this season.

Still, it seems Boey could be one to watch, with the Gunners clearly doing what they can to get a close look at him at the moment.