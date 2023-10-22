Chelsea remain keen on potential transfer of Barcelona defender

Chelsea are reportedly pushing the hardest to seal the transfer of Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi despite him recently signing a new contract.

The talented 16-year-old centre-back is seemingly attracting a lot of interest at the moment, with Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, stating that Chelsea are one of a number of clubs in Europe keeping an eye on him.

The report adds that Barca are aware of the situation and their new director Deco suspects they will soon need to think about renewing the player’s contract again.

Cubarsi could well be attracted by the Chelsea project, however, as the west London giants have very clearly shown that they’re keen to put together a long-term project built around talented young players.

Still, Barcelona also have a proud history of promoting players from their famed La Masia academy, so Cubarsi may feel that there’s a pathway into the Barca first-team for him if he stays put.

This certainly seems like one to watch, and Chelsea fans will be excited to see their club linked with such an elite prospect.