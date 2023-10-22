David Moyes reveals plan for newest star signing

David Moyes has hinted at his future plan for new signing Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham were completely outmatched in their clash with Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

The Hammers lost 4-1 with Unai Emery’s side going 5th in the table and just two points off Manchester City in first.

Moyes’ side looked like they lacked creativity in the final third with their inability to penetrate Villa’s defence the difference maker in the game.

Fans have called for new Ghanaian signing, Kudus, to start more games and the Scottish manager hinted that he could in the future.

“I’m tempted to start Kudus every game,” Moyes said via The Standard.

“But I have to be fair and say that the team’s played quite well. Obviously, we’ve got a balance that we’re trying to find and get that right as well.

“Sometimes our balance has been very good and got us some good results. Now and again sometimes it can cause you problems as well.”

West Ham now turn their attention to European football as they prepare to take on Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday evening.