Mohammed Kudus criticises West Ham defence after Freiburg loss

The Ghanaian winger has stated that West Ham should have defended better during their loss against SC Freiburg on Thursday night.

David Moyes’ side lost the first leg of their round of 16 tie in Germany with substitute Michael Gregoritsch scoring the only goal of the game in the 81st minute.

After a swift counter-attack from Freiburg, Roland Sallai’s shot from just inside the area found its way to Gregoritsch at the back post who tapped in from two yards out.

A lot of fingers have been pointed at Kurt Zouma for his defending in the situation, failing to cut out the ball as it came across the box.

Speaking after the game, Mohammed Kudus claimed that his side should have defended better.

“They scored a late goal to win it, I think we can do better defensively.” He told the official West Ham website via Hammer News.

The London club now have a steep hill to climb as they prepare for the second leg of the tie at the London Stadium next Thursday evening.

But first, they must get past Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to put the pressure on sixth-place Manchester United so that they can secure another potential Europa League spot for next season.