“He needs to improve” – Pochettino not fully impressed with Chelsea winger despite Arsenal goal

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that Mykhaylo Mudryk needs to improve his game despite being very influential in the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

The Ukrainian played a role in winning the penalty for Chelsea’s opening goal and that was before the 22-year-old doubled their lead with a goal of his own, which was either a stunning finish or a fluke.

There have been signs of improvement from Mudryk of late having now scored in two of Chelsea’s last three league matches but Pochettino still says that the winger needs to get better.

The Blues manager said about Mudryk via Fabrizio Romano: “Mudryk is not at his best. He needs to improve.

“He really needed his first goal at Stamford Bridge. He still needs to improve but with this goal, I think he is going to be more confident in the future”.

?? Pochettino: "Mudryk is not at his best. He needs to improve". "He really needed his first goal at Stamford Bridge. He still needs to improve but with this goal, I think he is going to be more confident in the future". pic.twitter.com/Ppao8DNoir — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2023

There has been a lot of pressure on Mudryk ever since he made his move to Chelsea due to the huge transfer fee the West London club bought him for and the reputation he arrived with.

However, things have not worked out for the 22-year-old but the arrival of Pochettino promises to breathe a new lease of life into the Ukraine star. The Chelsea boss is demanding of the winger but he will certainly improve the player and hope to turn him into one of the best wide men in the Premier League.