Leeds forward could leave the club after what happened against Norwich

Posted by

Crysencio Summerville is reportedly a man in demand after he netted an important brace during Leeds United’s win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the 21-year-old attacker is attracting some high-profile interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Summerville’s brace proved decisive during yesterday’s match at Carrow Road. Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Daniel Farke was forced to deliver an inspiring team talk and his men did not let him down.

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola says “exceptional” Man City star will be at the club for “many years”
Sir Jim Ratcliffe already has one key signing coming to Man United
Aston Villa told they made ‘unwise’ transfer decision in the summer

Netting in the 77th and 85th minute, Summerville’s quick-fire double fired the Whites to a dramatic victory and ensured all three points would be heading back to Elland Road.

The attacker’s heroics could come at a price though. After being wanted by a trio of Premier League clubs in the summer, including Burnley, Bournemouth and Everton, the young forward is now expected to amass even more unwanted attention ahead of the mid-season window.

More Stories Crysencio Summerville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.