Leeds forward could leave the club after what happened against Norwich

Crysencio Summerville is reportedly a man in demand after he netted an important brace during Leeds United’s win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the 21-year-old attacker is attracting some high-profile interest ahead of the January transfer window.

? Crysencio Summerville with a brace today vs Norwich — he rejected several clubs in the summer to stay at #LUFC and feel key player there. Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley were all interested. …and more PL clubs are now monitoring Crysencio towards the January window. pic.twitter.com/d6JMyU1vaM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2023

Summerville’s brace proved decisive during yesterday’s match at Carrow Road. Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Daniel Farke was forced to deliver an inspiring team talk and his men did not let him down.

Netting in the 77th and 85th minute, Summerville’s quick-fire double fired the Whites to a dramatic victory and ensured all three points would be heading back to Elland Road.

The attacker’s heroics could come at a price though. After being wanted by a trio of Premier League clubs in the summer, including Burnley, Bournemouth and Everton, the young forward is now expected to amass even more unwanted attention ahead of the mid-season window.