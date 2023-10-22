Video: Aston Villa star scores for sixth home match in a row with powerful strike

Aston Villa have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with West Ham and it was Douglas Luiz who opened the scoring to break a record for the Birmingham club.

The home side have come into the match after a slow start and on the half an hour mark, Luiz hit a powerful strike which wasn’t dealt with by Areola in the West Ham net.

The goal was the Brazilian’s sixth in a row at home, the first player for the club to do so in the Premier League.

THIS IS DOUGLAS LUIZ'S HOUSE! ??? pic.twitter.com/s6zeaUakJh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2023