Video: Aston Villa star scores for sixth home match in a row with powerful strike

Aston Villa have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with West Ham and it was Douglas Luiz who opened the scoring to break a record for the Birmingham club.
The home side have come into the match after a slow start and on the half an hour mark, Luiz hit a powerful strike which wasn’t dealt with by Areola in the West Ham net.
The goal was the Brazilian’s sixth in a row at home, the first player for the club to do so in the Premier League.
THIS IS DOUGLAS LUIZ'S HOUSE! ??? pic.twitter.com/s6zeaUakJh
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2023
Douglas Luiz has the breakthrough for Aston Villa at Villa Park!
? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Dxq3fhjsYG
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 22, 2023