Video: Aston Villa star scores for sixth home match in a row with powerful strike

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with West Ham and it was Douglas Luiz who opened the scoring to break a record for the Birmingham club. 

The home side have come into the match after a slow start and on the half an hour mark, Luiz hit a powerful strike which wasn’t dealt with by Areola in the West Ham net.

The goal was the Brazilian’s sixth in a row at home, the first player for the club to do so in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: The moment a chair was thrown at Manchester United players as they celebrated the winner vs Sheffield
Video: “Gets away with it” – Pundit believes Maguire deserves to play for Man United over Varane
“He needs to improve” – Pochettino not fully impressed with Chelsea winger despite Arsenal goal
More Stories Douglas Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.