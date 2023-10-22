West Ham star on the brink of breaking impressive Premier League record

Jarrod Bowen got on the scoresheet for West Ham on Sunday as David Moyes’ side were well beaten by Aston Villa but the winger is now on the brink of breaking an impressive Premier League record.

With the Hammers 2-0 behind, Bowen took an ambitious strike which deflected past Emi Martinez in the Villa goal. That goal helped the West Ham star join a list of only three Premier League players to have scored in the first five away appearances from the start of a season: Thierry Henry (2001-02), Mohamed Salah (2021-22) and now Jarrod Bowen (2023-24).

The London club’s next away match is against Brentford and if the 26-year-old gets on the scoresheet at the Gtech Stadium, then he becomes the only player in the history of the league to score in the opening six games of a new season.

Bowen has been in impressive form this season with the goal against Villa being his sixth in the Premier League.

The West Ham star will attract a lot of interest from the big six clubs next summer but first, the winger will want to be the sole holder of a new Premier League record.