Manchester City are reportedly exploring a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich star and rumoured Liverpool target Jamal Musiala.

Valued as highly as €110milion by Transfermarkt, Musiala is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in world football right now, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League soon.

According to Football Insider, Man City are the latest to show an interest in the Germany international, following the same outlet also stating that Liverpool have started doing some groundwork on the deal.

City would obviously be an attractive destination for a player like Musiala, who could develop into one of the finest players of his generation under the expert guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Still, Liverpool have also done well during Jurgen Klopp’s time at Anfield, even if they’re going through something of a transitional period at the moment.

Bayern will surely do all they can to keep Musiala, but it seems interest in the 20-year-old is clearly growing, and if he doesn’t sign a new contract soon things could really get interesting.