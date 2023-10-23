Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo ahead of January.

The Red Devils have not been particularly convincing so far this season, and one imagines a priority for Erik ten Hag this winter will be to make changes in attack, with Jadon Sancho and Antony both proving disappointing in the last couple of years.

According to Todo Fichajes, one replacement seemingly on the club’s radar is Kubo, who has looked hugely impressive in La Liga this season and who has a release clause of just €60million.

The 22-year-old Japan international looks like a player with a big future, so that €60m could end up looking like a bargain in just a year or two.

It will be interesting to watch what happens with Sancho this January, as one imagines United would need to make decent money from his sale in order to fund a top class replacement.

Kubo will surely have other suitors soon if he carries on performing as he is, so it will be worth watching for updates on his situation in the weeks and months ahead.