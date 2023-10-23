Manchester United team news vs Copenhagen

Manchester United (4th in Champions League Group A) take on Copenhagen (3rd in Champions League Group A) on Tuesday 24th of October, at Old Trafford, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Manchester United beat Copenhagen 3-0 in the 2006/07 season in a Champions League Group stage game.

Manchester United lost their last Champions League game, losing to Galatasaray 3-2 at Old Trafford. Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi for Galatasaray, and a brace from Rasmus Hojlund for United.

Copenhagen also lost their last Champions League game, losing 2-1 to Bayern. Goals from Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel for Bayern, and a goal from Lukas Lerager for Copenhagen.

How to watch Manchester United vs Copenhagen

Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Old Trafford

Team News:

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Amad Diallo through injury. Jonny Evans also picked up a knock against Sheffield United and will be assessed, whilst Sergio Reguilon will also have further fitness tests ahead of the Copenhagen game.

Predicted XI:

Manchester United: Onana, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Dalot, McTominay, Amrabat, Rashford, Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund.

Copenhagen: Grabara, Meling, Diks, Vavro, Jelert, Claesson, Falk, Goncalves, Elyounoussi, Larsson, Bardghji.