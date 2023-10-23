Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are monitoring forward amid Liverpool transfer links

Fabrizio Romano has taken to his Daily Briefing column to clarify the Victor Osimhen transfer situation amid links with Chelsea and Liverpool.

It seems Napoli are no closer to tying Osimhen down to a new contract, with Romano explaining that the Nigeria international is taking his time over making a decision on his future.

Despite links with Liverpool, Romano says there’s no truth to the Reds tracking Osimhen, though he did name Chelsea as a club keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old’s situation.

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez for big money last season, so there probably isn’t much of a need for a big-name signing up front right now, though Chelsea would clearly benefit from bringing in someone like Osimhen.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side haven’t had the best start to the season and are lacking goals due to the unconvincing start made by young forward Nicolas Jackson, while Christopher Nkunku has been missed through injury.

“Another player we can be sure is one to watch in 2024 is Victor Osimhen. I’ve had many fans asking me about Chelsea’s interest, and also about Manchester United negotiating for him over a year ago,” Romano said.

“I can say that Chelsea are still keeping an eye on Osimhen, but despite some media reports in Italy stating that he’s agreed a contract with Liverpool, my understanding is that he hasn’t agreed anything with any club. There is not even an agreement over a new contract with Napoli, despite receiving a huge offer from his current club.

“Osimhen will take his time, but for now I can say the links with Liverpool are not true. Of course, Liverpool and many other clubs are keeping an eye on top strikers around Europe, but nothing is agreed, Osimhen will take his time. We’ll have to wait and see how it will evolve, even if it is sure to be one to watch in 2024.”