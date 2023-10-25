Chelsea prioritising three positions in the transfer market

Chelsea reportedly prioritising a new striker and will also look at both centre-backs and left-backs for the January transfer window, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues have been big spenders under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, often recruiting some of the most sought-after young talent in world football, such as Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope to see more exciting signings being made this winter, and it seems that the defence and the attack will be the priority after so much recent investment in midfield.

Although Marc Cucurella’s form has improved recently, he’s mostly been pretty below par during his time at Stamford Bridge, while Ben Chilwell has proven a little injury prone.

That could mean a new left-back is a smart signing for Chelsea, while cover at centre-back could also be useful as the ageing Thiago Silva surely cannot keep on going forever.

If Chelsea sign a new striker, one imagines Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen could be the top targets.