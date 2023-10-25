“Really happy with him” – Jurgen Klopp full of praise for in-form Liverpool star

Liverpool have made a positive start to the 2023/24 season despite not reaching their best and one man who has made an impression on Jurgen Klopp is Darwin Nunez.

The Reds striker is in great form at present for both club and country and speaking at his press conference on Wednesday ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League clash with Toulouse on Thursday, the German coach was full of praise for the Uruguay star.

Klopp said via Neil Jones: “He’s just in a really good moment. The time for adapting is long gone. Everyone is really happy with him, I am really happy with him. He’s really happy, and that’s what I can see on the pitch and the training ground.”

Nunez had a mixed campaign last season having joined Liverpool last summer as part of a big-money move with Benfica. The striker struggled at times but this season looks fully settled at Anfield.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals and assisted four in all competions this season and is a player who is benefitting from Liverpool’s new midfield.

Nunez will now want to establish himself as an undisputed starter as there is a lot of competition for his role in Klopp’s squad.