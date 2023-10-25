Video: Erling Haaland back to his best with World-class finish in Man City win

Man City were 3-1 winners over Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night and the match saw Erling Haaland score his first two goals in this season’s competition.

The match did not go all Pep Guardiola’s side’s way as the Premier League outfit were pulled back level early in the second half after failing to score in the first.

However, Haaland came to the rescue as he first scored from the penalty spot before producing a World-class finish which hinted that the Norwegian may be back to his best.

Erling Haaland's control and finish for Man City ?????#UCL pic.twitter.com/wsxEWEAQeQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2023