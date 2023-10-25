Video: Erling Haaland scores first Champions League goal of the season

Man City have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with Young Boys as Erling Haaland scored his first goal in the competition from the penalty spot.

City were given a scare when the Swiss side pulled level in the second half after Akanji gave the English club the lead, but Pep Guardiola’s side have gone through the gears since.

Haaland had the chance to make it 2-1 from the penalty spot after 67 minutes and the striker smashed the ball home to score his first goal in the competition this campaign.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports.