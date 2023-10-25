Video: Erling Haaland scores first Champions League goal of the season

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with Young Boys as Erling Haaland scored his first goal in the competition from the penalty spot. 

City were given a scare when the Swiss side pulled level in the second half after Akanji gave the English club the lead, but Pep Guardiola’s side have gone through the gears since.

Haaland had the chance to make it 2-1 from the penalty spot after 67 minutes and the striker smashed the ball home to score his first goal in the competition this campaign.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man City take lead against Young Boys but surprisingly pulled level straight away
Video: Newcastle fall behind to Borussia Dortmund courtesy of brilliant goal
Video: Nick Pope produces Champions League heroics with sensational double save
More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.