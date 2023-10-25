Video: Man City take lead against Young Boys but surprisingly pulled level straight away

Man City are having a tougher night than expected in Switzerland as the Champions League holders took the lead against Young Boys only for the home side to draw level straight away. 

The Premier League champions have won their opening two games of their European campaign and were expected to blow their opponents tonight away.

However, that has not been the case, as after City took the lead in the match early in the second half through Manuel Akanji, Young Boys equalised four minutes later.

Both goals can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports, TNT Sports and Eleven

