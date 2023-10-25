Video: Man City take lead against Young Boys but surprisingly pulled level straight away

Man City are having a tougher night than expected in Switzerland as the Champions League holders took the lead against Young Boys only for the home side to draw level straight away.

The Premier League champions have won their opening two games of their European campaign and were expected to blow their opponents tonight away.

However, that has not been the case, as after City took the lead in the match early in the second half through Manuel Akanji, Young Boys equalised four minutes later.

Both goals can be seen below.

??| GOAL: Akanji gives City the lead. Young Boys 0-1 Manchester City pic.twitter.com/Ja00y6btM7 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 25, 2023

?GOAL | Young Boys 1-1 Manchester City | Elia Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/XO06lHpx9U — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 25, 2023

MESCHACK ELIA CHIPS OVER MAN CITY'S EDERSON TO LEVEL IT FOR YOUNG BOYS ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/gtcA11Qurf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports, TNT Sports and Eleven