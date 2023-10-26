Arsenal expected to contact CL club with €20m transfer offer this January

Arsenal are reportedly expected to make a transfer offer for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this January.

The Gunners are currently without Jurrien Timber due to a long-term injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is filling in at left-back despite previously mostly playing on the right-hand side.

This could mean there’s room for another right-back in Mikel Arteta’s squad, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal go ahead with a bid for Boey, as is being reported by Sporx, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Arsenal are said to be ready to come in with a €20million bid to Galatasaray, though it remains to be seen if the Turkish giants will sell the Frenchman for that kind of price.

If Arsenal can land Boey for that kind of price, it could be really smart business for a talented young defender who is surely ready to move up a level.

Various recent reports from Turkish outlets, all cited and translated by Sport Witness, have mentioned Tottenham as being possible suitors for Boey as well this January.