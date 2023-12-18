Manchester United are reportedly in contact over the potential transfer of Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, who has also previously been linked with Arsenal.

The Red Devils could perhaps do with strengthening in that area of the pitch as Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have not always been entirely convincing in that department.

Boey, by contrast, looks like a hugely promising young talent, and the 23-year-old is surely not too far away now from earning himself a big move to a more competitive league.

It was recently reported by Sporx, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, that Arsenal were preparing a €20million move for Boey, while there’s now said to be interest from Man Utd, according to Fanatik.

The Turkish outlet state that United and Marseille are stepping up interest in Boey, with both sides said to have contacts over a potential transfer deal.

Boey could also surely be a good signing for Arsenal, who have had to cope with the injury to Jurrien Timber for so much of this season, so it will be interesting to see if the Frenchman has any particular preference out of these two Premier League giants.