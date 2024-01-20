Man Utd keeping tabs on 23-year-old Frenchman who could replace first-team ace

Manchester United are keen on signing the French defender Sacha Boey.

A report from 90 Min claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Galatasaray right back and they could bring him in as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been linked with a move back to Selhurst Park and there have been rumours that he could be included in a cash-plus-player swap deal involving Michael Olise.

Boey would be a quality replacement for the English defender and he would certainly improve Manchester United going forward. Wan-Bissaka has been a reliable defender for the Red Devils but his attacking contributions have been below par.

Manchester United need more rounded full back who will contribute at both ends of the pitch. The 23-year-old Frenchman certainly fits the profile and it remains to be seen with the Manchester United follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him during the summer transfer window.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the defender and he will look to test himself at the highest level. Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve as a player and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and they have the finances to get the deal done. They would also offer Boey the platform to compete for trophies on a regular basis.