Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the French full-back Sacha Boey.

A report from Turkish outlet Sabah (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old could be made available for the right price and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to make their move for him.

The defender could cost around €20 million, and Arsenal certainly have the financial means to pay that kind of money for him. The Gunners could use a specialist full-back and Boey would be a superb long-term acquisition for them.

Arsenal used Ben White as their right back throughout last season and they could use a more specialist option. White is more suited to a central role. Signing a quality right-back would not only improve Arsenal in the full-back department, but it would also allow players like White to play in their natural role.

Boey is likely to be tempted to move to Arsenal if there is an opportunity ahead of him. It would be a major step up in his career from Galatasaray.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable as well and the Frenchman should be able to justify that investment in the coming seasons.

Arsenal will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to improve their squad in order to match up the European elite. The 23-year-old defender will certainly add more quality and depth to their side. He is also versatile enough to operate on both flanks, and he could prove to be a useful option during injuries and rotation.