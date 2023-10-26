Erik ten Hag could be forced to perform an embarrassing u-turn on Man United ace

It’s not been the best season so far for Erik ten Hag and his Man United side, though they are beginning to show signs of getting their act together.

Although recent wins have been narrow and down to the late interventions of Scott McTominay against Brentford and Andre Onana against Copenhagen, those are the moments in a season which can just tip the balance.

Call it luck, fate or sheer desire, it doesn’t really matter sometimes how a win is arrived at just as long as the points are secured.

The Dutchman could certainly do with the Red Devils putting a winning run together to ease the pressure a little, and if they’re able to put a spoke in Man City’s season by getting at least a point from the derby this weekend, that’s another building block and foundation from which to work.

This season hasn’t been without it’s issues on a personnel front either.

Jadon Sancho is almost certain to leave the club in January after a huge falling out with his manager, whilst David de Gea, a stalwart of the club for 12 years, left by the back door at Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Rival fans mock Man City players over “unacceptable” pre-match outfit Video: Erling Haaland back to his best with World-class finish in Man City win Video: Erling Haaland scores first Champions League goal of the season

Now, however, ten Hag could be forced into an embarrassing u-turn.

The Sun report that de Gea could be set for a sensational return to the club on a short-term basis in the new year, after it was confirmed that Andre Onana would go to the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon.