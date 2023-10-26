“I don’t judge him” – Guardiola makes huge Haaland claim after Champions League brace

Erling Haaland fired Man City to a 3-1 win over Young Boys on Wednesday night as the Norway international scored his first goals in the Champions League this season.

The striker scored the winner from the penalty spot before hitting a beauty to seal the three points for City after Meschack Elia had cancelled out Manuel Akanji’s opener with a superb strike.

This followed Haaland’s winner against Brighton at the weekend as the 23-year-old looks to be getting back to his best after a slow start to the season by his standards.

There is a lot of expectation on the Man City star following the campaign he put together last season where he broke the Premier League record for most goals in a single season and finished with 52 goals in all competions.

Strikers are judged at the end of the season by how many goals they score but that is not the case with Pep Guardiola.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola doesn’t judge Haaland by his goals

Following the match in Switzerland, Man City boss Pep Guardiola claimed there is no pressure on Haaland to score goals as that is not what he judges him on.

The Spaniard said via the Daily Mail: “There is the impression after last season that he has to score seven goals every single game. That is impossible.

“But he is scoring a lot of goals and if people want him to fail because he doesn’t score 50 goals it doesn’t matter. He is always there.

“The second goal was really good and he had other chances. The important thing is to create them.

“Maybe in the right moment of the season he will be there, better than now, but he has already scored a lot of goals and we are really pleased.

“I’ve told him many times I don’t judge him for scoring goals, although I know he wants to score goals. He has the desire to improve and I don’t have doubts about that.”