As has been the case over the past few transfer windows, Chelsea can be expected to be one of the busier clubs for incomings and outgoings.

For whatever reason, Todd Boehly seems keen for the Blues to keep shuffling their pack, and one of the next players to leave Stamford Bridge is expected to be 21-year-old prospect, Ian Maatsen.

According to TeamTalk, the west Londoners are looking to change things around in the left-back position, and with the Dutchman seemingly not being able to make any headway in the first-team under Mauricio Pochettino, he will be moved on.

Both Liverpool and Man City are credited with an interest in the player but whether that would be enough to see them make a bid isn’t clear at this point.

From the Reds perspective, much will depend on the recovery of Andrew Robertson, who has been a mainstay on the left side of the Liverpool defence for years now.

Maatsen is clear that he won’t return to Burnley where he spent some time on loan, given their current troubles towards the foot of the Premier League.

Clearly he needs to be playing regularly, however, and whomever happens to be the successful bidder can surely point to value for money given how many years he might be expected to play at the top level, given his age and injuries permitting.