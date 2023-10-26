Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs leading the race for the potential transfer of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexico international is establishing himself as one of the breakthrough stars of the season, and there’s no doubt he will be attracting growing interest from a host of top clubs around Europe.

There’s an interesting interview on Tuttomercatoweb with one of the player’s intermediaries, who has talked up Gimenez as someone being tracked by a host of big names, with Spurs and Real Madrid named as the teams at the front of the queue for the 22-year-old’s signature.

It’s also claimed in that interview that Gimenez’s transfer value has quadrupled in recent times, shooting up from €10m to more like €40m now.

Tottenham sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, so could surely do with a signing like Gimenez coming in up front as soon as possible.

Spurs are still playing very well without Kane, but it surely couldn’t hurt to have another elite attacking player in Ange Postecoglou’s side in the longer term.