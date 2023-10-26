Video: Diogo Jota shows his class with super goal against Toulouse

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have taken the lead in their Europa League clash with Toulouse thanks to a top-class goal from Diogo Jota. 

The Reds are looking to make it three wins from three in the competition tonight and Jurgen Klopp’s men are off to the perfect start.

Within the first ten minutes of the clash, Jota picked the ball up just inside the French side’s half and went on an impressive run before calmly finishing it off past Guillaume Restes in the Toulouse net.

