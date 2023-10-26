Video: “I always wanted to go to space” – Lionel Messi really is out of this world

Lionel Messi has long been described as out of this world as a football player, and one of his sponsors has taken things up a notch.
Adidas have been part of the Argentinian’s footballing journey virtually since the beginning and only they would dream up a social media campaign that sees Messi end up in space.
In a cleverly put together sequence, it really does appear as though a billboard of the player has been unfurled hundreds of thousands of miles away.
“I always wanted to go to space,” was Messi’ iconic sign off.
them: how big do you want this billboard to be?
us: yes ?? pic.twitter.com/p1CnjSIFYF
— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) October 24, 2023
Pictures from Adidas Football