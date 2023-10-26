Video: Mohamed Salah scores top class last-minute goal as Liverpool hammer Toulouse

Liverpool FC
Liverpool were comfortable winners over Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday night as Jurgen Klopp’s team put five past the French side. 

The first half saw plenty of goals as the Reds went in 3-1 ahead thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez.

Toulouse put up a bit of a fight early in the second 45 minutes but a goal from Ryan Gravenberch to make it 4-1 killed off any hope of a fightback.

With just seconds left on the clock, Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet as the Reds’ main man showed his World-Class ability by adding a fifth in front of the Kop.

Footage courtesy of RMC and CBS Sports

