Harry Maguire says United are working on the training pitch as they demand better performances and wins

Fabrizio Romano has released a quote from Harry Maguire stating that “Manchester United demands winning”

Maguire also stated that they also demand better performances, and they have been putting the work in recently on the training pitch to improve on their performances.

Manchester United face rivals Manchester City on Sunday the 29th of October, and the Red Devils will be looking to get one over on the blue side of Manchester.

Maguire scored the only goal for Manchester United in their 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League, to get their first points on the board in their group.

The 30-year-old has made six appearances in all competitions this campaign for the Red Devils, scoring one goal, providing one assist and totalling 386 minutes of football. He has also helped keep two clean sheets in those six games.

United sit 8th in the Premier League on 15 points, winning five and losing four of their opening nine games.

