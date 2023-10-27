Liverpool favourites to sign highly-rated 22-year-old defender as Man United pull out of deal

After a stunning 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League, Jurgen Klopp should be rightly satisfied with how well his Liverpool team are playing both domestically and in European competition this season.

The Reds look to have that bit back between their teeth again, as they go looking for a Premier League title that they’ll be able to celebrate in front of their fans.

At present it’s difficult to detect any weak points in the squad, though that won’t stop the German and his backroom team doing their level best to improve it.

According to SportBILD, the club are running the rule over highly-rated 22-year-old Portuguese defender, Goncalo Inacio.

The outlet note that Liverpool are now favourites to land the player, whilst TeamTalk named Man United as pulling out of the running because of financial constraints – given that Inacio will cost the full amount of his release clause (€60m/£52.3m) for any interested parties.

With only nine goals conceded so far, the Anfield outfit can already boast one of the most miserly defences in the English top-flight.

Inacio will therefore need to hit the ground running if he were to join Liverpool in January.

A left-sided centre-back that is, apparently, comfortable with the ball at his feet and playing out from the back, he would arguably be a perfect partner for captain, Virgil van Dijk, so it’s understandable why the Reds are seemingly going ‘all in.’