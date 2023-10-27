Manchester City are interested in signing the Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala.

A report from BILD via SportWitness claims that the Premier League champions could submit a lucrative offer to sign the 20-year-old.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly a big fan of the 20-year-old German international and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City can secure his services.

Musiala is regarded as one of the best young players in world football and he could be a world-class player for Manchester City. Working with someone like Guardiola could help him fulfil his potential.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up 16 assists as well. There is no doubt that he is an elite talent with a big future ahead of him and it would be a major coup if Manchester City signed him.

The Premier League champions certainly have the resources to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich are prepared to sanction his departure. It would be quite surprising if the German club allowed a key player to leave midway through the season, and therefore it is fair to assume that any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has had a difficult time under Thomas Tuchel and he has had a limited role under the German manager. Musiala will look to see how the situation develops over the next few months before making a concrete decision on his future.